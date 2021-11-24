Goldstein & Roppo

WENDY GOLDSTEIN and JIM ROPPO have been named Co-Pres./REPUBLIC RECORDS. The label’s Co-Founders, MONTE LIPMAN and AVERY LIPMAN, made the announcement this morning (11/23). GOLDSTEIN has served as president of West Coast Creative since 2019 and is based in the LOS ANGELES office. ROPPO has occupied the post of executive VP and general manager since 2018 and is based in the label’s NEW YORK headquarters.

MONTE said, “WENDY and ROPPO together are the ultimate dynamic duo. Their leadership spearheading groundbreaking releases and historic campaigns has captured the imagination of our industry while making a tremendous impact on popular culture. I’m thrilled to make this announcement as we embark on the next chapter of REPUBLIC RECORDS.”

AVERY added, “We can always rely on ROPPO and WENDY to not only exceed expectations, but shatter them entirely. They’ve been integral to our success up to this point and will be even more crucial to the evolution of our company.”

GOLDSTEIN said, “I’ve been very lucky to work with MONTE, AVERY, and REPUBLIC for over two decades now. To say it’s been an unbelievable ride is an understatement! They’ve shown me the utmost support and confidence at every turn and continue to inspire me. I’m looking forward to this amazing new opportunity alongside my good friend ROPPO as we usher in REPUBLIC’s next era.”

ROPPO stated, “There’s no other company like REPUBLIC. MONTE and AVERY empower everyone around them to excel at an unparalleled level. The last ten years have been unforgettable, and I’m thankful for their continued trust and belief as I join my incredible Co-President, the one and only WENDY GOLDSTEIN, in this new role.”

