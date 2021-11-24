Greg & The Morning Buzz

iHEARTMEDIA's Rock WGIR (ROCK 101)/MANCHESTER and syndicated morning show GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ raised over $268,000 with the 31st Annual "Lend A Helping Can" radiothon and fundraiser. The donations will benefit 12 charities working to combat local hunger and homelessness.

On THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18th and FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th, GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ extended its broadcast to a 13-and-a-half-hour radiothon each day, from 5:30a to 7p. THE BUZZ members encouraged listeners to donate to "Lend A Helping Can" by calling the station or by participating in an online auction.

MORNING BUZZ Host GREG KRETSCHMAR said, “It’s incredible! It looks like we’ll definitely beat last year's record amount raised. We never focus on a goal dollar amount—because we know that every dollar raised means a meal for someone in NEW HAMPSHIRE and VERMONT who needs it. And even though contributions are down everywhere, our listeners always respond to the call, and outdo themselves each year!”

iHEARTMEDIA, NH VP/Programming TIM MOORE added, “I have never seen an audience that is so passionate about a radio show---and each member personally. Not only is the audience massive, but they are engaged heart and soul—and their trust in GREG, LAURA, SCOTT, KELLY and KAYLA is so high that when THE BUZZ gets behind a cause, virtually all of NEW HAMPSHIRE joins them!”





« see more Net News