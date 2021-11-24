iHEARTMEDIA/CONNECTICUT held two food drives last week and collected 3,827 frozen turkeys, 6,380 pounds of non-perishable food items, and over $151,000 in cash donations for CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE.

The company's Adult Hits WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9), Top 40 WKSS (KISS 95.7), Country WWYZ (COUNTRY 92.5), and Sports WUCS (97.9 ESPN)/HARTFORD held their 22nd annual "TURKEY TUESDAY" with the BANK OF AMERICA on NOVEMBER 16th, with THE RIVER's RENEE DININO broadcasting live from CITY PLACE 6a-3p (ET). On THURSDAY and FRIDAY, News-Talk WELI-A-W245DK/NEW HAVEN's VINNIE PENN, 97.9 ESPN host and former major league pitcher ROB DIBBLE, and Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN host ADAM RIVERS aired their shows from the 31st annual KC101 STUFF-A-BUS event in HAMDEN.

“Every year, for the past 31 years, we continue our holiday tradition of dedicating days to collect donations and meet local residents of the community,” said iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN VP/Marketing VANESSA WOJTUSIAK. “We take to heart our role as a local media organization to provide this service to the people of CONNECTICUT. It’s wonderful to see so many people answer the call to selflessly help their neighbors in need and benefit a tremendous organization whose impact is felt statewide in CONNECTICUT, especially during the holiday season.”

“Hunger is a chronic problem that affects one out of every seven people in CONNECTICUT, especially those most vulnerable in our community,” said BANK OF AMERICA/Greater HARTFORD Pres. JOE GIANNI. “Our continued partnership with CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE is one way that we are working to address critical needs locally. We are pleased that ‘TURKEY TUESDAY’ has become the single-largest THANKSGIVING food collection event in Greater HARTFORD.”

CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE Pres./CEO JASON JABULOWSKI said, “Our TURKEY and THIRTY campaign was an incredible success. We collected and distributed over 52,000 turkeys throughout CONNECTICUT. We could not have achieved our goal without the tremendous support from our friends at iHEARTMEDIA and BANK OF AMERICA. Thank you to everyone who participated in TURKEY TUESDAY and ‘STUFF-A-BUS’ -- you made a difference in the lives of your neighbors this holiday season.”

Other stations in the clusters include News-Talk WPOP-A-W265EB/HARTFORD and Hip Hop WKCI-HD2-W265DB (100.9 THE BEAT) and Sports WAVZ-A (ESPN RADIO 1300)/NEW HAVEN.





