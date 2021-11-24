Pre-Holiday Lull

No new station sales applications appeared in the FCC databases as of mid-afternoon WEDNESDAY (11/24).

Applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WAKC/CONCORD, NH, correcting variation from licensed coordinates; K220FR/THOUSAND OAKS, CA, reduced power due to interference; KZKL/WICHITA FALLS, TX, reduced power due to antenna damage); TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC (KDCZ/ST. CHARLES, MN, reduced power due to equipment failure; KOLM-A/ROCHESTER, MN, operating from daytime nondirectional antenna at night due to issues with nighttime antenna system); and LUCKY BOY EDUCATIONAL MEDIA, INC. (KQMC/HAWTHORNE, NV, temporary site because licensed site's antenna structure is being removed).

MBM TEXAS VALLEY, LLC applied for a Silent STA for KZSP/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX due to loss of its program source.

LUNA COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Country KOTS-A and AC KDEM/DEMING, NM to BRAVO MIC COMMUNICATIONS for $190,000.

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WGGO-A/SALAMANCA, NY and W263CZ/OLEAN, NY to HOLY FAMILY COMMUNICATIONS for $100,000.

DAVID W. BLAIR has closed on the sale of AC WZQY (Y-100)/GLADE SPRING-MARION, VA to LADYBUG RADIO, LLC for $60,000.

And PRESCOTT SOUND INVESTMENTS, LLC has closed on the sale of K246AA/PRESCOTT, AZ and K281BE/FLAGSTAFF, AZ to THOMAS MCGILL for $5,000.

« see more Net News