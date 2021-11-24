November '21 Ratings Results

NIELSEN AUDIO NOVEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, and ROCHESTER. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY 12/13, NOVEMBER '21 RATINGS for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY and SYRACUSE.





« see more Net News