Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio November '21 Ratings Released Today
by Charese Frugé
December 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO NOVEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY and SYRACUSE. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming TUESDAY 12/14, NOVEMBER '21 RATINGS for TUCSON, DAYTON, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GRAND RAPIDA, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY, and TULSA.