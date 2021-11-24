-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio November '21 Ratings Released Today
by Charese Frugé
December 13, 2021 at 2:16 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO NOVEMBER '21 ratings results arrive TODAY for TUCSON, DAYTON, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GRAND RAPIDA, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY, and TULSA. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 12/15, NOVEMBER '21 Ratings for ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.