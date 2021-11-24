November '21 Ratings Results

Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio NOVEMBER '21 ratings released today for COLUMBIA, SC, DES MOINE, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, MONTEREY-SALINA-SANTA CRUZ, SPOKANE, and SPRINGFIELD, MA. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY 12/20, NOVEMBER '21 ratings results for COLORADO SPRINGS, MADISON, MOBILE, TOLEDO and WICHITA.

« see more Net News