Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio November '21 Ratings Released Today
by Charese Frugé
December 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM (PT)
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio NOVEMBER '21 ratings released today for COLORADO SPRINGS, MADISON, MOBILE, TOLEDO and WICHITA.
Coming TUESDAY 12/21, NOVEMBER '21 ratings results for CHATTANOOGA, HUNTSVILLE, and JACKSON, MS. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).