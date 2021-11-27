Tenpenny and Patrick in 2019 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to RISER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist MITCHELL TENPENNY and RISER HOUSE artist MEGHAN PATRICK, who got engaged on NOVEMBER 24th at LOSERS BAR & GRILL in NASHVILLE, the place where they first met.

People.com has exclusive photos and details of the engagement here, and TENPENNY told the magazine, “I had a whole speech planned and it disappeared [in the moment]. I wasn't able to say everything I wanted to. I was nervous — and relieved. She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!"





