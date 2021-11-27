Rosalie Trombley, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends our condolences to the family and many friends of radio legend ROSALIE TROMBLEY – known as "The Lady With The Golden Ear" – who loomed large for decades as the MD at former Top 40 CKLW (THE BIG 8)/WINDSOR, ON-DETROIT, MI. ROSALIE passed away last week (11/23) in her hometown of LEAMINGTON, ON following a battle with ALZHEIMER's at the age of 82.

During her long career, TROMBLEY was instrumental in the early success of artists like BOB SEGER, THE GUESS WHO, ALICE COOPER, TONY ORLANDO and dozens of others. SEGER even wrote a song about her, titled “ROSALIE.”

ROSALIE started as a receptionist at CKLW in 1963 and later was offered and accepted the role of MD, which she held from 1968 to 1984. Her career after CKLW included MD posts at WLTI/DETROIT and then CKEY/TORONTO.

ROSALIE was mother to TIM (wife RENEE), son TODD and daughter DIANE (husband DAVID LAUZON). She was grandmother to ROBERT LAUZON.

In JUNE of 2011 she was honored at a huge gala in WINDSOR, ON. It was all captured on video by ART VUOLO who, painstakingly edited the 105-minute video down to just 42 minutes. Here is the video:

Rosalie Trombley Tribute from Art Vuolo on Vimeo.

