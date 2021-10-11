Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Kid/Justin Hold Top Spot; Adele Runner Up; Sheeran Top 5; Glass Animals Top 10; Eilish Top 15; Bruno/Anderson Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are back "Stay" at #1 for the 12th time in the last 13 weeks

* COLUMBIA continues to own the top 3 positions on the Top 40 chart

* This week ADELE leaps 3*-2* with "Easy On Me," at +1407 spins

* Former chart topper LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW are at #3 with "INDUSTRY BABY"

* ED SHEERAN has another top 5 hit with "Shivers," moving 7*-5* and is up 709 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS are reinstated as a current and are at 8* this week with "Heat Waves," up 1094 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters the top 15, moving 16*-15* with "Happier Than Ever," up 649 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK & SILK SONIC surge into the top 20 with "Smokin’ Out The Window," rising 28*-20* and +1867 spins

* A huge 39*-25* jump for TAYLOR SWIFT with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)" at +1866 spins

* ADELE lands the lone debut at 38* with "Oh My God" at +1008 spins

Rhythmic: Blxst New Chart Topper; Chloe Top 5; Latto, Ckay Top 10; Normani/Cardi B Top 15; Summer Walker/JT From City Girls Top 20

* L.A. native BLXST moves 2*-1* with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, at +226 spins to land his first chart topper

* CAPELLA GREY goes 5*-4* with "Gyalis" and is up 355 spins

* CHLOE enters the top 5 with "Have Mercy" up 6*-5* and +458 spins

* LATTO goes top 10, climbing 11*-8* with "Big Energy" and is +585 spins

* Another newcomer cracks the top 10 as CKAY goes 13*-10* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 398 spins

* NORMANI and CARDI B, up 17*-15* with "Wild Side" at +483 spins

* SUMMER WALKER and JT FROM CITY GIRLS go 22*-20* with "Ex For A Reason" and are +184 spins

* DRAKE leaps 32*-22* with "Knife Talk" featuring 21 SAVAGE and PROJECT PAT, up 555 spins

* BIG SEAN, HIT BOY have the top debut at 36* with "Loyal To A Fault" featuring BRYSON TILLER and LIL TURK at +256 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA debuts at 37* with "Handstand" featuring DOJA CAT and SAWEETIE, up 506 spins

* H.E.R. is back and enters at 40* with "Find A Way" featuring LIL BABY and LIL DURK

Urban: Drake/Lil Baby #1; Blxst Runner Up; Meek Mill Top 10; Latto Top 15; Bruno/Anderson Surges; Drake/21/Project Pat Lead Debuts

* DRAKE and LIL BABY spend a second week atop the Urban chart with "Girls Want Girls"

* BLXST is the runner up, surging 5*-2* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, and is +566 spins

* CHLOE is nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Have Mercy," up 217 spins

* MEEK MILL enters the top 10 with "Sharing Locations," climbing 12*-10*

* LATTO hits the top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Big Energy," up 215 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK & SILK SONIC vault 36*-27* with "Smokin Out The Window," up 645 spins

* DRAKE, 21 SAVAGE, and PROJECT PAT have the top debut with "Knife Talk," up 470 spins

* RICK ROSS, 21 SAVAGE, and JAZMINE SULLIVAN debut at 39* with "Outlawz," up 325 spins

Hot AC: Adele Holds Top Spot; Sheeran 'Shivers' Top 5; Twenty One Pilots Top 10; Glass Animals Return

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me"

* ED SHEERAN has two of the top four songs as "Shivers" goes 7*-4* and is up 401 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS go top 10 with "Saturday," up 11*-10* and is up 101 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS are re-instated to the Hot AC chart with "Heat Waves" and are +444 spins at #11

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 20, up 26*-17* with 'Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," and is +842 spins

* ADELE scores the top debut at 25* with "Oh My God" and is up 537 spins

* BENSON BOONE enters at 39* with "Ghost Town"

Active Rock: Papa Roach Remains #1; Volbeat Top 3; Ghost Top 5; Nita Strauss/David Draiman, Coheed And Cambria Top 10

* PAPA ROACH hold the top spot with "Kill The Noise" for a 3rd week

* VOLBEAT enter the top 3, climbing 5*-3* with "Shotgun Blues" and is up 131 spins

* GHOST moves into the top 5, up 6*-5* with "Hunter's Moon"

* NITA STRAUSS hits the top 10, up 11*-8* with "Dead Inside," featuring DAVID DRAIMAN at +130 spins

* COHEED AND CAMBRIA also enters the top 10 with "Shoulders," moving 13*-10*

* KORN go top 15, up 20*-14* with "Starting The Healing," at +296 spins

* JACK WHITE's "Taking Me Back" also goes top 15, up 18*-15* and is +156 spins

* DED is top 20 with "Kill Beautiful Things," rising 21*-19*

* JERRY CANTRELL is top 20 as well with "Brighten," up 22*-20*

* FOO FIGHTERS have the top debut at 30* with "Love Dies Young," up 228 spins

* ATREYU debut at 37* with "Untouchable," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX

* SHAMAN'S HARVEST enter at 40* with "Voices"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Twenty One Pilots Top 15; Kings Of Leon Top 20; Dragons Surge; Boywithuke Top Debut

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 9th week

* The holiday weekend slowed the chart a bit as it usually does

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS do score a 17*-12* jump with "The Outside," going top 15, and are up 302 spins

* KINGS OF LEON go top 20 with "Time In Disguise," up 22*-20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 30*-23* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," up 339 spins

* BOYWITHUKE has the top debut at 28* with "Toxic," up 344 spins

* SPOON enters at 39* with "The Hardest Cut"

Triple A: Lumineers Return To #1; War On Drugs Runner Up; Band Of Horses Top 5; Dermot Kennedy Top 10

* LUMINEERS return to the top spot with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 2*-1* and land there for the fourth time in five weeks

* WAR ON DRUGS are now the runner up with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," moving to #2

* BAND OF HORSES leap inside the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Crutch" at +43 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY is top 10 with "Better Days," up 12*-10*

* COURTNEY BARNETT is top 15 as "Write A List..." leaps 18*-14* at +25 spins

* ALT-J is top 20 with "U&ME," up 22*-20*

* U2 debut at 30* with "Your Song Saved My Life"

