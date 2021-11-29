Whiting (Photo: WRTI)

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical-Jazz WRTI/PHILADELPHIA has named frequent fill-in host MELINDA WHITING as the station's new regular midday host. WHITING, who will host the station's SUNDAY broadcasts of the PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA starting JANUARY 9th in addition to hosting the 10a-2p (ET) weekday Classical show, replaces DEBRA LEW HARDER, who has been named radio host for the METROPOLITAN OPERA.

“MELINDA is a seasoned broadcaster and classical music veteran who knows our community well and is committed to the highest standards of excellence,” said GM BILL JOHNSON. “Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as WRTI continues to grow our service and outreach. I could not be more excited that she’s decided to join us full-time in our mission to champion music as a vital cultural resource.”

“I am so looking forward to devoting my full creative energies to WRTI and its generous, devoted listeners,” said WHITING, who previously hosted WRTI's midday show on MONDAYS and has hosted at WHYY and WFLN/PHILADELPHIA and WQXR/NEW YORK in addition to work at the LEAGUE OF AMERICAN ORCHESTRAS and the CURTIS INSTITUTE OF MUSIC. “As I have become increasingly involved with a wonderful team of colleagues at WRTI, I’ve been impressed by their deep dedication to this rich and multi-faceted musical community. It’s an honor to share in their commitment.”

