CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS Sports WZNN (SPORTS 96.1 THE ZONE)/LEXINGTON, KY PD/Afternoon Host/Digital and Imaging Dir. TERRY FORD has joined CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WNKT-F (107.5 THE GAME) and Sports WISW-A (ESPN 1320)/COLUMBIA, SC as PD. FORD is a former host on AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE and YAHOO! SPORTS RADIO. He replaces TIM HILL, who exited in OCTOBER after refusing to comply with CUMULUS’ corporate vaccine mandate.

VP/Market Mgr. TAMMY O’DELL said, “We are excited to have TERRY join our team in COLUMBIA. His experience and passion for Sports/Talk will bring new energy to the station and play a vital role in moving 107.5 THE GAME to a winning position in the market.”

FORD said, “I am truly excited to become the next Program Director of such a quality sports brand as 107.5 THE GAME in COLUMBIA. THE GAME has sharp upper management support, a rock-solid infrastructure, and a talented staff, so this was an easy decision for me.

“I want to thank CUMULUS COLUMBIA Market Manager TAMMY O’DELL for offering me this fabulous opportunity. In my many conversations with Tammy, you could hear her love and passion for 107.5 THE GAME. I also want to thank CUMULUS SVP of Sports, Programming and Audience BRUCE GILBERT. It was BRUCE who put me on TAMMY’s radar. I can’t wait to land in COLUMBIA and get started!”

