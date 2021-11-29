New Format

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM has flipped Tropical WRAZ (TU BACANA 106.3)/LEISURE CITY-HOMESTEAD, FL and W292GE and WCMQ-HD3/MIAMI to Salsa as "SALSA 106.3." The stations, using what SBS calls a "market-specific" version of the Salsa format of WZNT (Z93)/SAN JUAN, launched the new format on THANKSGIVING (11/25).

"We are very excited to introduce SALSA 106.3FM to SOUTH FLORIDA," said SBS MIAMI VP/GM and SBS EVP/Local Media DONNY HUDSON. "With this refreshing of the brand and format we will meet the needs of the wide variety of Hispanics in SOUTH FLORIDA that love the tropical genre Salsa."

"Our extensive research in the MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE market has confirmed that this covered segment was looking for a distinct format that fits the diversity, passion and energy of one of the hottest cities in AMERICA," added SBS EVP/Programming JESUS SALAS. "We are certain SALSA 106.3FM will become an instant favorite in SOUTH FLORIDA for all the Salsa lovers."

