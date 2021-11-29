Presented Sunday

JAZMINE SULLIVAN and BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON.PAAK's SILK SONIC were the big winners at the 2021 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS on SUNDAY (11/28) at the APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM.

SULLIVAN's "Heaux Tales" took home Album of the Year honors and SULLIVAN win for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, while "Leave the Door Open" by BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON.PAAK's SILK SONIC, written by MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, and CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN, won Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and the ASHFORD AND SIMPSON Songwriter's Award. YUNG BLEU won Best New Artist, while GIVĒON was named Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and MAXWELL was honored with the Legend Award.

The 2021 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS commemorated the 50th anniversary of SOUL TRAIN. More details on the event, including the complete winners list, can be found here.

