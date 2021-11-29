Mayes

TYLER MEDIA Sports KRXO-F (107.7 THE FRANCHISE)/OKLAHOMA CITY host and former OKLAHOMA STATE lineman SAM MAYES has been fired by the station after eight years.

MAYES issued an audio statement on SATURDAY (11/27) saying that a recording of a private conversation from 2016 had surfaced (which he said he understood was "obtained illegally") that contained MAYES talking to a co-worker during a commercial break asking "why the natives were just now attempting to have the name of the WASHINGTON (FOOTBALL TEAM) changed." He said that the question was "not asked in a derogatory manner" but that the former co-worker responded with "racially-charged comments that I not only did not dispute but made light of with the response of the hashtag '#Lysol.'" The co-worker, MAYES said, continued with more comments that MAYES joked would get them fired. He blamed participating in conversations like that one on wanting to fit in and "keep from making waves in the workplace." He said that he was not given an opportunity to make amends or take training to keep his job.

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA, which obtained a copy of the original audio, reports that the conversation was between MAYES and sister AC KMGL (MAGIC 104.1) then-morning host CARA RICE.

