GRAMMY and DOVE Award-winning artist-songwriter CHRIS TOMLIN and GRAMMY and DOVE Award-winning producer-songwriter JASON INGRAM have created a new NASHVILLE-based music publishing company, TIM PUBLISHING (the name TIM coming from "TOMLIN- INGRAM Music"). EMI CMG, EMI NASHVILLE, & CAPITOL veteran STACEY WILBUR has been hired as Head of Publishing for the new venture.



TOMLIN said, “What a dream come true, to be able to come alongside great songwriters, and help cultivate songs that make a difference in this world. JASON and I have been thinking of partnering together for some time now. We believe songs matter and will do everything we can to create a publishing company that champions this vision. I am beyond grateful for the writers that have already said ‘yes’ to being a part of this with us. Truly some of the very best!”



INGRAM added, “CHRIS and I have been friends and co-writers for many years now and it’s truly special for me to be able to start this company with someone I have so much respect for both personally and professionally. And as a songwriter I’ve often thought of songs as ‘life rafts’ and I’ve given my life’s work to building them. The chance to help other songwriters maximize their opportunity and potential is the best way I know to throw more ‘life rafts’ into the world.”



“I am honored to be part of this team alongside JASON & CHRIS,” said WILBUR. “I have the utmost respect for them both as creatives and as leaders in the industry. They are trailblazers, visionaries & dream makers. This is an amazing opportunity to serve this team and songwriters. My hope is that we can encourage songwriters in a way that inspires them to be creative in their craft of songwriting.”

Tomlin, Wilbur, Ingram

