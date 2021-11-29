Hampton

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO host and Hall of Fame CHICAGO BEARS lineman DAN HAMPTON was arrested on NOVEMBER 20th in his hometown of WINFIELD, IN on a DUI (OWI) charge. HAMPTON was released on $25,000 bail the day after his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

HAMPTON, 64, hosts "THE HAMP & O'B SHOW" with another former BEARS player, ED O'BRADOVICH, before and after every BEARS game.

