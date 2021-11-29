Toys For Tots Campaign

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/STOCKTON-MODESTO,CA’s 20th Annual Toy Drive kicked off TODAY (11/29). The event, which runs thru DECEMBER 10th, welcomes listeners to drop off new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages at select locations over the next two weeks.

The annual event, in partnership with the U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE, will benefit TOYS FOR TOTS of STANISLAUS COUNTY to provide toys for children in need.

