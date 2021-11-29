Business Aid

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WRRD-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH)/MILWAUKEE is partnered with client ASSOCIATED BANK for a promotion to award free month-long advertising schedules on the station to Black-owned businesses, "Black-Owned Business Giveback" will offer one 30-second spot airing 50 times in a month to the first 10 businesses to register at BlackBusinessGiveback.com each month for the promotion, which is scheduled to run through the end of 2022. The packages are valued at $2,000 each.

“We are thankful for our partnership with ASSOCIATED BANK for the Black-Owned Business Giveback Promotion,” said WRRD GM CHERIE HARRIS. “Our Black-owned businesses are a vital part of the community’s growth and economic development, and we want to be sure they are given every opportunity to succeed.”

“Small businesses play a significant role in stimulating economic growth and providing employment,” said ASSOCIATED BANK SVP/Sr. Dir. of Marketing MARILKA VÉLEZ. “Through this campaign, ASSOCIATED BANK is able to recognize and assist Black-owned businesses that are critical to making MILWAUKEE thrive.”

« see more Net News