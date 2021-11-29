-
The Home Depot Tops Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart Again For November 22-28
by Perry Michael Simon
November 29, 2021 at 8:21 AM (PT)
THE HOME DEPOT was again the leader of the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for NOVEMBER 22-28. Promos for iHEARTRADIO moved back into second place as last week's number two advertiser, INDEED, dropped out of the top 10.
The top 10:
1. THE HOME DEPOT (last week #1; 61518 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 596626)
3. STATE FARM (#5; 51912)
4. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#11; 48505)
5. WENDY'S (#9; 36278)
6. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#19; 32868)
7. ULTA BEAUTY (#24; 31402)
8. VICKS (#30; 30434)
9. PELOTON (#21; 29263)
10. MCDONALD'S (#17; 29116)