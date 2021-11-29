Top 10

THE HOME DEPOT was again the leader of the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for NOVEMBER 22-28. Promos for iHEARTRADIO moved back into second place as last week's number two advertiser, INDEED, dropped out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. THE HOME DEPOT (last week #1; 61518 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 596626)

3. STATE FARM (#5; 51912)

4. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#11; 48505)

5. WENDY'S (#9; 36278)

6. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#19; 32868)

7. ULTA BEAUTY (#24; 31402)

8. VICKS (#30; 30434)

9. PELOTON (#21; 29263)

10. MCDONALD'S (#17; 29116)

