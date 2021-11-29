Zac Brown Band (Photo: Diego Pernía)

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR/HOME GROWN's ZAC BROWN BAND for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their single, "Same Boat."

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, WAR Dir./National Radio & Streaming MICHAEL CHASE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH; WAR Mgrs./Regional Radio & Streaming ANDY FLICK, JENNA JOHNSON, HEATHER PROPPER and KIMMIE TROSDAHL; and Promotion Coord. TAYLOR NIEMI.

