Ahead of TONIGHT’s (11/29) televised CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will honor artists in eight categories, the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) gave out its industry awards in 29 categories -- including five in radio -- at a dinner last night in LONDON, ON (11/28). BIG LOUD RECORDS' VP/International BRIANNE DESLIPPE won her first award in the Industry person of the Year category. WARNER MUSIC CANADA was named Record Company of the Year, and APPLE MUSIC won for Retailer of the Year.

STINGRAY Country CFCW-F/CAMROSE-EDMONTON, AB was named Radio Station of the Year (Large Market), while former ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Country CIKZ (COUNTRY 106.7)/KITCHENER, ON morning co-host JENNIFER CAMPBELL, who died of cancer in FEBRUARY, was posthumously honored as Country Personality of the Year.

There was a tie in the Medium or Small Market Station of the Year category, with STARBOARD COMMUNICATIONS Country CHCQ (COOL 100.1)/BELLEVILLE, ON and STINGRAY Country CKGY (REAL COUNTRY 95.5)/RED DEER, AB sharing the award. The Large Market Music Director prize went to AMANDA KINGSLAND of ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Country CJET (92.3 COUNTRY)/OTTAWA, ON. The Medium/Small market winner in that category was CHCQ's PAUL FERGUSON.

BRETT KISSELL's "Live At The Drive-In" was named Country Music Program or Special of the Year, and also won the Live Innovation Award. LINDSAY ELL was named Interactive Artist of the Year. DALLAS SMITH's "Timeless" was the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year, while "Can't Help Myself" by DEAN BRODY & THE REKLAWS was the Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year.

During the dinner, the CCMA also revealed that next fall's awards show will be held at the SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME in CALGARY.

