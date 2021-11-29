Dorsey (Photo: Frederic LeGrand / Shutterstock.com)

JACK DORSEY has resigned from the CEO post at TWITTER.

DORSEY, who co-founded the social media company in 2006 and was fired in 2008 only to return in 2015 to replace DICK COSTOLO, is being replaced by CTO PARAG AGRAWAL. DORSEY will continue as a board member through the expiration of his term; meanwhile, SALESFORCE Pres./CEO BRET TAYLOR will replace PATRICK PICHETTE as Chairman.

DORSEY weathered several controversies during his tenure atop TWITTER, including concern about his splitting his time running both TWITTER and SQUARE, the suspension and, later, banishment of DONALD TRUMP from TWITTER, concern that the platform does little to stop misinformation and hate speech to spread, and a move by investor ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT to push him out in 2021.

