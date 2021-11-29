PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY-WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ’s all-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN weekly SUNDAY morning show ‘SPRINGSTEEN ON SUNDAY’ held its annual THANKSGIVING all-request show and raised enough money to cover over 6,000 meals on SUNDAY (11/28).

This was the 16th consecutive year that the show’s host (and ALL ACCESS Hot AC Editor) TOM CUNNINGHAM has done the all-request show that benefits FULFILL (The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties).

107.1 THE BOSS PD ROBBY BRIDGES noted, "TOM’s annual all-request show has become something listeners so look forward to each year, and it was as fun and fresh as ever!”

Next week (12/7), CUNNINGHAM starts his 19th year playing SPRINGSTEEN’s music and that of other local legends on SUNDAY mornings at the JERSEY SHORE.

