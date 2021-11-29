The SWEDISH quintet TWO YEAR VACATION has a new single "Wake Up Call" on CLOUD HILLS. The band thrives from finding the bright colors in between the tones of grey. Their musical influences range from ABBA to FATBOY SLIM through early DAFT PUNK, MGMT, ARCADE FIRE, VAMPIRE WEEKEND and PETER BJÖRN & JOHN. "Wake Up Call" is from the four-track EP Getting Ino Real Estate. Check it out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

