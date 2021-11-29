Stefani and Shelton (Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music)

APPLE MUSIC is releasing exclusive holiday shows every day at 8a (PT) until FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd, in a series called "From APPLE MUSIC, With Love." Among the first shows that were released this past SATURDAY (11/27), was one hosted by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s/WMN’s BLAKE SHELTON and his wife, INTERSCOPE's GWEN STEFANI.

The one-hour special features the couple as they discuss their holiday traditions, fun memories and their favorite holiday songs.

"Thank you, APPLE MUSIC, for asking us to do this,” said SHELTON. "It's really cool. The holidays, CHRISTMAS, especially is just very important to GWEN and I.” Listen here.

« see more Net News