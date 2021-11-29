iHEARTMEDIA has put together lists of its most played songs and artists of 2021. The top song in Country is PARMALEE feat. BLANCO BROWN’s “Just The Way.” BRETT YOUNG’s “Lady,” “What’s Your Country Song,” by THOMAS RHETT, COLE SWINDELL’s “Single Saturday Night," and “FAMOUS FRIENDS” By KANE BROWN and CHRIS YOUNG round out the top five most spun and streamed Country songs across all iHEARTMEDIA platforms this year.

The top played Country artist on iHEART in 2021 is LUKE COMBS. He is followed by LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, THOMAS RHETT and BLAKE SHELTON to round out the top five. Both COMBS and BRYAN also made iHEART's all-genre list of most played artists, with COMBS coming in at #8 and BRYAN at #10. Rounding out Country's Top 10 are SAM HUNT, KENNY CHESNEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, LEE BRICE and DUSTIN LYNCH.

