Ellen K & Son Calvin Raise Money For CHLA

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES' ELLEN K is hosting her annual "Giving Tuesday" broadcast and this year, a new NFT auction, to benefit CHILDRENS HOSPITAL OF LOS ANGELES (CHLA). The benefit started 6 years ago when ELLEN K’s son, CALVIN, was injured in a high school football game and was rushed to CHLA for emergency surgery. ELLEN saw firsthand the amazing work being done for kids and their families at CHLA and, as such, committed with CALVIN to find new ways to give back to CHLA every year.

Typically, funds were raised at games by CALVIN and his LOYOLA HIGH SCHOOL football team, but this year as a sophomore at STANFORD, CALVIN teamed up with CANTSTOPGOODBOYSHOP.COM to create an NFT from a binary version of the CHLA logo to be auctioned on "Giving Tuesday" with 100% of the proceeds going to CHLA. Click here to donate.





« see more Net News