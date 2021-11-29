Maher

Nearly a year after having been corporately downsized out of his jobs as MD and afternoon host at iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA, JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER has returned, and reclaimed his former positions. MAHER left in DECEMBER of 2020 after almost four years at the station (NET NEWS 12/2/20). He tells ALL ACCESS, "Been a long year but I'm back in the game."

He first joined WUBL in 2017 following stints at Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE, and Top 40 WNKS/CHARLOTTE, where he was APD/MD. In MARCH, MAHER paired with WESTWARD ONE host BERNIE MACK to co-host the weekly podcast, "This Is Weird With OTIS and BERNIE" (NET NEWS 3/29).

iHEARTMEDIA Region SVP/Programming MEG STEVENS had been handling music at the station since his departure.

