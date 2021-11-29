11/29 Top 5 Songs

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Many PDs and MDs use this as a tool to help them make decisions on song adds or movement of songs in their current categories. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the insight."

Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (11/29) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 1,786.







ARTIST SONG LABEL FAM 25-54 ANNE WILSON My Jesus Capitol CMG 99 4.19 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still The Same Framework/The Fuel 98 4.12 TASHA LAYTON Look What You've Done BEC Recordings 99 4.07 for KING & COUNTRY Relate Curb Word 91 3.98 CASTING CROWNS Scars In Heaven Provident Label Group 98 3.96

