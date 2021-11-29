Playing Intimate Shows For 'Save Our Venues'

GRAMMY-Nominated and BRIT AWARD-Winning artist JAMES BAY announced he will play several intimate shows in the UK in early 2022 as part of INDEPENDET MUSIC WEEK. The singer-songwriter will be touring grassroots music venues with dates confirmed in ENGLAND, SCOTLAND and WALES. The NEW SONGS NEW STORIES solo tour starts in CARDIFF on JANUARY 24th and finishes up in STOCKTON on FEBRUARY 4th.

BAY said on INSTAGRAM, “In celebration of INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK I’ll be travelling around the UK next JAN & FEB, just me and my guitar. But to keep it extra special, I’m going to bring you a load of brand new songs and stories too! I’ve been lucky enough to keep busy through all these lock-downs and I have so much to share from what became a very creative time.”

He added, “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.”





