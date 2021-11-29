Simmons

MICHGAN CLIMATE ACTION NETWORK Engagement Dir. JAMIE SIMMONS is joining MICHIGAN RADIO as the public radio station's first Community Engagement Reporter.

In her new role, SIMMONS will provide supplemental coverage of DETROIT and will work with the station's Community Reporting Engagement Council to develop reporting on neighborhood concerns.

SIMMONS will start with MICHIGAN RADIO on DECEMBER 6th.

