Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE for earning 48 MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "Soul," making it the most added at Country radio. The song now has a total of 56 stations on board.

Kudos to CURB SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, Coord./Promotion BRIAN DAY and Secondary Radio Promotion RG JONES.

