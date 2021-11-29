NEEDTOBREATH & Switchfoot (Photo: Maggie Friedman)

NEEDTOBREATHE & SWITCHFOOT performed their AMAZON MUSIC original track “Hometown Christmas” as part of THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION that aired on ABC. The two acts captured the jovial essence of the track (which also features JUDAH. in the recorded version), sharing the magical unity of a holiday season surrounded by the friends, family, and neighbors.

A statement from NEEDTOBREATH stated, "When we think of CHRISTMAS, we think of family. There’s nothing more nostalgic than getting to perform ‘Hometown Christmas’ in front of the CINDERELLA CASTLE at MAGIC KINGDOM in DISNEY WORLD. We grew up coming here and now get to bring our kids here to experience the same joy. We had a blast performing this song with our friends and are excited that this performance kicked the holiday season off with a bang!”

SWITCHFOOT added, "CHRISTMAS time is so special to us, it brings out so many feelings of love and nostalgia that are dormant for the rest of the year… We were so stoked to have a chance to write a CHRISTMAS tune with our good friends and we’re even more stoked to have the chance to perform it at the MAGIC KINGDOM with fireworks and all!"

Click here to see the performance.

