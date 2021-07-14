Kicking Off Year End Fundraiser

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has launched a year-end fundraising campaign to further the organization’s mission of supporting educational programs and scholarships that benefit students in the media and allied fields. The campaign, which is asking for tax-deductible donations to support the future of women in media, will continue through the end of the year.

AWMF Pres. BECKY BROOKS said, “The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA is closing out its 70th anniversary celebration, and we ask for the gift to continue recognizing, educating and connecting women in media for another 70 years. Individuals and companies can help us do that by donating to the Foundation. We still have work to do.”

Your donation will help AWMF to continue:

• Offering academic scholarship opportunities to females pursuing careers in media through the AWMF Scholarship Program

• Recognizing individual achievement and outstanding content through THE GRACIE AWARDS and Gracies Leadership Awards

• Providing educational and networking opportunities through the Gracie Interview Series – Virtual Gatherings and AWM Connects

Click here to make a donation.





