CORNMAN MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have partnered to sign a global publishing deal with Pop songstress KYNDAL INSKEEP, who appeared on season 17 of NBC’s "The Voice," where she was coached by GWEN STEFANI, and received firsthand advice from TAYLOR SWIFT and WILL.I.AM. Upon her return to NASHVILLE, INSKEEP released a couple of singles, “Letter” and “Ghost Town,” and continues to perform around the city.

WCM NASHVILLE President/CEO BEN VAUGHN commented, “KYNDAL is a gifted songwriter and performer who lights up every stage she’s on. Her eclectic Pop sound and unique vocal tone immediately caught our attention and we can’t wait to see her career blossom.”

CORNMAN MUSIC owner/CEO BRETT JAMES added, “KYNDAL is an absolute superstar in the making. Her voice is surreal and her songwriting and performances are next level. We are beyond excited to be on her team as she takes over the world.”

The NASHVILLE-based artist has been performing and writing lyrics and melodies since early childhood. Originally from INDIANAPOLIS, INSKEEP relocated in 2015 to attend BELMONT UNIVERSITY's commercial voice program, where she worked to expand her craft.

