Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 22-28 showed downloads falling 17% from the previous week, likely due to the THANKSGIVING holiday in the U.S., but up 10% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from NOVEMBER 23, 2020 to NOVEMBER 28, 2021 was -16% for Arts, -5% for Business, +34% for Comedy, -2% for History, +3% for News, +32% for Religion & Spirituality, +3% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, +69% for Sports, and +8% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -6% for Arts, -19% for Business, -16% for Comedy, -2% for History, -18% for News, -16% for Religion & Spirituality, -19% for Science, -12% for Society & Culture, -19% for Sports, and -23% for True Crime.

