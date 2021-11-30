You Can Help

With TODAY being "GIVING TUESDAY," the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA is asking broadcasters to donate to help their colleagues in need due to illness, accident, or disaster.

Co-President TIM MCCARTHY said, “There’s never been a better opportunity to make an impact by giving back and helping those in our business who have been hit by tragic and unthinkable circumstances.”

Chairman SCOTT HERMAN added, “As you’re thinking of the organizations you love and support, please consider including the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION in your donations.”

Find out more about the Foundation's mission and donate at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

