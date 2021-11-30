The Weeknd, Rodrigo & H.E.R.

THE WEEKEND, OLIVIA RODRIGO and H.E.R. took top honors in the 2021 APPLE MUSIC AWARDS. THE WEEKND was named Global Artist Of The Year, RODRIGO won for Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year, and H.E.R. took home Songwriter Of The Year.

APPLE also named five Regional Artist Of The Year winners, including AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE), OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM (JAPAN), RIN (GERMANY), SCRIPTONITE (RUSSIA), and WIZKID (AFRICA).

APPLE MUSIC and BEATS VP OLIVIER SCHUSSER said, "The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we’re thrilled to honor the artists that are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on APPLE MUSIC. This year we/re also recognizing more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally."

The celebration of the APPLE MUSIC AWARDS starts DECEMBER 7 and will feature interviews, original content, and more on APPLE MUSIC and the APPLE TV app.

