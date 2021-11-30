Erickson

BUSTOS MEDIA News-Talk KVOI-A (THE VOICE)/TUCSON has added the syndicated ERICK ERICKSON SHOW for SUNDAY evenings.

KVOI OM RAY INGEGNERI said, “ERICK knows what he believes and is willing to challenge friend and foe alike. In an increasingly homogenized political landscape, ERICK’s approach is a breath of fresh air and we’re glad to have him.”

Find out more about the show and the "ERICK ERICKSON CHRISTMAS SHOW" from ANDREW KALB at andrew@andrewkalb.com or (917) 217-4050.

« see more Net News