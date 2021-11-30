New Partnership

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired a stake in another music legend's catalog with the announcement of a deal with the estate of ﻿TEDDY PENDERGRASS. The agreement includes the singer's publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness.

PENDERGRASS' widow JOAN PENDERGRASS said, “My husband was a legend, an icon, and I’m pleased about this partnership. I believe working with PRIMARY WAVE is just what the estate needs to help showcase TEDDY’s rich legacy. He’s an icon, and it’s essential that people know all he’s done, what he’s contributed to the music industry, and as a humanitarian. My husband was more than just a legendary musician; he was the first African American to create a jeans line. After his debilitating car accident, he withstood many personal challenges and, throughout the later part of his life, became a dedicated advocate for elevating the voices and lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries. I’m excited to see the fantastic projects and opportunities this partnership brings because what’s most important is amplifying my husband's story and showcasing to the world the immense impact he had on multiple generations.”

“I have been a fan of TEDDY for decades,” said PRIMARY WAVE Partner STEVEN GREENER. “He has one of the most iconic voices in the history of music and his songs are timeless. I am thrilled PRIMARY WAVE has partnered with the estate and look forward to working with them to ensure his legacy lives on.”

« see more Net News