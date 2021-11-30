Residency

CAESARS PALACE in LAS VEGAS has announced an exclusive residency by ADELE, with the singer appearing in two shows each weekend for 12 weekends. "WEEKENDS WITH ADELE" will run from JANUARY 21, 2022 through APRIL 16, 2022 at the casino resort's COLOSSEUM venue and follows the smash debut of her new album "30."

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale under the TICKETMASTER Verified Fan plan on DECEMBER 7th at 10a (PT), with registration open TODAY through 11:59p (PT) on DECEMBER 2nd.

