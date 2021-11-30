New Monthly Giving Option

After 20 years of serving touring artists, PORTER’S CALL, a non-profit in FRANKLIN, TN, has started FRIENDS OF PORTER’S CALL to provide recording artists free counsel and support.

Launched on GIVING TUESDAY (11/20), monthly donations will help meet the heightened need for free counseling and support for the artist community.



Founder/Executive Director AL ANDREWS said, “After two years of tremendous hardship for artists, now more than ever, our mission is of critical importance. For years we’ve been asked ‘How can I get more involved?’ Today, we finally have an answer -- please join us as a FRIEND OF PORTER’S CALL and help us remain a haven for the artists who give so much to our community.”

Porter's Call is (l-r): Chad Karger, Beth Barcus, Sidnye Askew, Janice Gaines, Al Andrews

