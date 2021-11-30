-
Christian Radio Can Support Artists' Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Well-Being Through Porter's Call
by Todd Stach
After 20 years of serving touring artists, PORTER’S CALL, a non-profit in FRANKLIN, TN, has started FRIENDS OF PORTER’S CALL to provide recording artists free counsel and support.
Launched on GIVING TUESDAY (11/20), monthly donations will help meet the heightened need for free counseling and support for the artist community.
Founder/Executive Director AL ANDREWS said, “After two years of tremendous hardship for artists, now more than ever, our mission is of critical importance. For years we’ve been asked ‘How can I get more involved?’ Today, we finally have an answer -- please join us as a FRIEND OF PORTER’S CALL and help us remain a haven for the artists who give so much to our community.”