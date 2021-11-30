Champagne

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted ALLI CHAMPAGNE to Sr. Dir./Legal & Business Affairs, reporting to SVP/Legal & Business Affairs ANGIE MAGILL. CHAMPAGNE joined SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in 2014 as Mgr./Legal & Business Affairs and was promoted to Director for the department in 2018.

MAGILL said, “Because of her knowledge, positive attitude and terrific work ethic, ALLI is an invaluable member of the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE team. I’m proud and happy to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

“I am honored by ANGIE’s confidence in me, and I look forward to her continued mentorship,” said CHAMPAGNE. “I am proud to take on this new role and grow further alongside the incredible SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE team, its groundbreaking artists, and unmatched executive leadership.”

