Rihanna (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-Award winning artist RIHANNA was honored MONDAY (11/29) in her native BARBADOS during its presidential inauguration, which served to mark the country becoming a republic. BARBADOS formally cut ties with the British Monarchy by becoming a republic almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on the most easterly of the Caribbean islands.

Barbadian Prime Minister MIA MOTTLEY said at the celebration, "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for National Hero of BARBADOS, Ambassador ROBYN RIHANNA FENTY. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go."

The makeup and fashion mogul was appointed as an ambassador of BARBADOS in 2018, a position which gives RIHANNA "specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island."

She also became one of the Caribbean Island country's cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry.

