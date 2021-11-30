Assisting Local Families For The Holidays

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK (102.9 MGK)/PHILADELPHIA, PA's "JOHN DEBELLA Turkey Drop" collected 9,056 turkeys at this year's event to assist local families. The annual event is the largest one-day food gathering event in PHILADELPHIA. DEBELLA broadcast live from THE KIMMEL CENTER on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 23rd with the help of the entire MGK’ on-air staff which lent a helping hand from 12 additional sites across the tri-state area. The turkeys will be given out to needy individuals and families throughout the holiday season.

DEBELLA said, "When I did this for the first time 39 years ago and only collected 300 turkeys, I never could have imagined numbers this big. Prior to going on the air this year, our cash donations were 5 times higher than they were last year. Let the outside press say what they will about PHILADELPHIA...the DEBELLAWARE VALLEY takes care of its own."

The "Turkey" Drop benefits CITYTEAM PHILADELPHIA, a local non-profit organization that provides holiday meals as well as other important services for individuals and families in need. CITYTEAM has seen a record number of sign-ups for holiday meals in 2021, including a large percentage of families seeking assistance for the very first time.





