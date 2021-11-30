Motley Crue

Global music company BMG has acquired the entire recorded catalog of MOTLEY CRUE. The deal is BMG’s largest single catalog acquisition since the company was founded in 2008 and is estimated to have cost about $90 million. The agreement includes the band’s entire recorded output spanning their 40-year career, totaling nine studio albums from their 1981 debut TOO FAST FOR LOVE through the latest release in 2008, SAINTS OF LOS ANGELES, as well as several Platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.

A statement from MOTLEY CRUE said, “It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in Rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

Band Manager ALLEN KOVAC added, “After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we’ve accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured Rock catalog. Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that’s publishing or records, has always been a great experience.”

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH said, “This is more than just a significant transaction. It’s a new chapter for an extraordinary catalog. Few bands understand the myth and the magic of Rock like MOTLEY CRUE do. In an increasingly competitive rights acquisition market, artists need to be convinced that a buyer will do the right thing with their work. I am delighted that MOTLEY CRUE have decided BMG will be the best custodians of their musical career.”

The deal comes as the band are on a new high after NETFLIX biopic THE DIRT converted a new generation of fans with an astonishing 92% score on ROTTEN TOMATOES for the ‘WARTS ‘N’ ALL’ movie. And MOTLEY CRUE will kick off their previously postponed (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) 30+ date headlining US stadium tour, in JUNE of 2022, marking the group’s return to the stage for their first major concert run since 2015.

