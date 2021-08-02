"CRS Streaming Summit" to kick off CRS 2022

The COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Agenda Committee has announced that the all-day, second annual "CRS Streaming Summit" will kick off the 2022 event. CRS 2022 is taking place in-person on FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

The Streaming Summit proved popular after being established virtually during CRS 2021. The educational program will once again feature informative sessions and music events, and will be accompanied in 2022 by the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE luncheon (details to be announced soon).

Confirmed panelists for the CRS Streaming Summit include:

TIMOTHY BABBITT, GENERAL MOTORS

LAUREN JO BLACK, COUNTRY NOW

SUNG CHO, CHARTMETRIC

EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC

PATCH CULBERTSON, BIG LOUD

TIM FOISSET, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

MARGARET HART, YOUTUBE MUSIC

CLAIRE HEINICHEN, SPOTIFY

BRANDON JARRETT, MRC ENTERTAINMENT

HALEY JONES, MRC ENTERTAINMENT

ALISON JUNKER, SPOTIFY

SOY KIM, SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS

ALLISON LAUGHTER, RED LIGHT

ALI MATKOSKY, BIG LOUD

ANNIE ORTMEIER, UMG NASHVILLE

ASHTON PIERRE, AT&T

VIPIN REDDY, UMG NASHVILLE

STEVE STEWART, COX MEDIA GROUP

JONATHAN TARLTON, SPOTIFY

ALINA THOMPSON, PANDORA

TAYLOR VIEGUT, UMG NASHVILLE

Exact session times for each panelist will be announced at a later date. Sessions will include a SPOTIFY fan study, one on the connected car, and sessions devoted to TWITCH and CHARTMETRIC, among others.

“I can confidently say the amount of talent and wide-reaching expertise found in every session at this summit would be difficult to find under the roof of only one conference," said CRS 2022 Streaming Summit Committee Chair ORTMEIER. "Our Streaming Summit team of SARAH D’HILLY, ALI MATKOSKY and myself are thrilled with the lineup for 2022 as we align with new partners and new boundary-pushing perspectives, making this day a no-miss."

One-day passes for the Streaming Summit can be purchased here for $249, and are also included in a full CRS 2022 registration fee of $649. Register here.

« see more Net News