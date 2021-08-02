-
Second Annual 'CRS Streaming Summit' To Kick Off Country Radio Seminar 2022
by Laura Moxley
November 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM (PT)
The COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Agenda Committee has announced that the all-day, second annual "CRS Streaming Summit" will kick off the 2022 event. CRS 2022 is taking place in-person on FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.
The Streaming Summit proved popular after being established virtually during CRS 2021. The educational program will once again feature informative sessions and music events, and will be accompanied in 2022 by the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE luncheon (details to be announced soon).
Confirmed panelists for the CRS Streaming Summit include:
TIMOTHY BABBITT, GENERAL MOTORS
LAUREN JO BLACK, COUNTRY NOW
SUNG CHO, CHARTMETRIC
EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC
PATCH CULBERTSON, BIG LOUD
TIM FOISSET, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
MARGARET HART, YOUTUBE MUSIC
CLAIRE HEINICHEN, SPOTIFY
BRANDON JARRETT, MRC ENTERTAINMENT
HALEY JONES, MRC ENTERTAINMENT
ALISON JUNKER, SPOTIFY
SOY KIM, SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS
ALLISON LAUGHTER, RED LIGHT
ALI MATKOSKY, BIG LOUD
ANNIE ORTMEIER, UMG NASHVILLE
ASHTON PIERRE, AT&T
VIPIN REDDY, UMG NASHVILLE
STEVE STEWART, COX MEDIA GROUP
JONATHAN TARLTON, SPOTIFY
ALINA THOMPSON, PANDORA
TAYLOR VIEGUT, UMG NASHVILLE
Exact session times for each panelist will be announced at a later date. Sessions will include a SPOTIFY fan study, one on the connected car, and sessions devoted to TWITCH and CHARTMETRIC, among others.
“I can confidently say the amount of talent and wide-reaching expertise found in every session at this summit would be difficult to find under the roof of only one conference," said CRS 2022 Streaming Summit Committee Chair ORTMEIER. "Our Streaming Summit team of SARAH D’HILLY, ALI MATKOSKY and myself are thrilled with the lineup for 2022 as we align with new partners and new boundary-pushing perspectives, making this day a no-miss."
One-day passes for the Streaming Summit can be purchased here for $249, and are also included in a full CRS 2022 registration fee of $649. Register here.